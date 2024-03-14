Nestle Faces Investor Challenge Over Healthy Food Targets

Pressure is growing on food companies to make their range of products healthier, especially with obesity becoming a global health crisis in much of the developed world and on the rise in emerging markets. Unhealthy diets are a driving factor behind the global growth rates of obesity, increasing the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers, according to the World Health Organization. The health agency estimates that obesity will cost the global economy $4.3 trillion a year by 2035.