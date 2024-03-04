NCLAT Dismisses BHEL's Pleas Against REC Over Insolvency Of Hiranmaye Energy

The NCLAT said it sees no reason to interfere in the order passed by the Kolkata bench of NCLT admitting REC's insolvency plea against Hiranmaye Energy, and said claims filed by BHEL against the debt-ridden thermal power company should be dealt with in accordance with the law.