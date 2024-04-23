NBCC Secures Record Rs 23,500 Crore Worth New Projects In 2023-24

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd on Tuesday said it secured projects worth Rs 23,500 crore during the last fiscal year. In a statement, NBCC said it has secured significant business during the previous financial year.

The company "has secured record new works of Rs 23,500 crore on consolidated basis and Rs 18,400 crore on standalone basis, as compared to Rs 6,700 crore (consolidated basis) and Rs 4,225 crore (standalone basis) in preceding fiscal."

Among the major orders received in 2023-24, NBCC said it has got additional FAR (floor area ratio) works in Amrapali worth about Rs 10,000 crore.