Nayara Names Alessandro Des Dorides As New CEO

Without mentioning Des Dorides' Eni background, the Nayara statement described him as "a seasoned oil and gas professional with over 24 years of experience in the energy industry."

"He possesses a deep understanding of the global energy markets, strategic planning and risk management," it said. "Alessandro brings with him a wealth of experience and global exposure which will help Nayara Energy to continue its growth trajectory in the refining, retail, petrochemical and new sustainable energy businesses."