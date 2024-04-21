USFDA Warns Natco Pharma Over Manufacturing Lapses At Telangana Plant

Natco Pharma failed to maintain cleanliness, sterilise equipment and utensils at appropriate intervals at its Telangana-based plant, as per the U.S. health regulator. In the warning letter to the company, U.S. Food and Drug Administration said its investigators observed various violations at the finished pharmaceuticals plant located at Kothur Village in Telangana. The USFDA inspected the facility from Oct. 9 to 18, 2023.