Narayana Murthy Gifts Four-Month-Old Grandson Infosys Shares Worth Rs 240 Crore

Infosys Ltd.'s founder, Narayana Murthy, has gifted his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, shares worth over Rs 240 crore.

This gift translates to Ekagrah Rohan Murty holding 15,00,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04% stake, in Infosys, according to an exchange filing.

As a result of this gift, Narayana Murthy's ownership of Infosys decreased from 0.40% to 0.36%. The transaction was conducted "off-market", according to the filing.