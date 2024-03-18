Narayana Murthy Gifts Four-Month-Old Grandson Infosys Shares Worth Rs 240 Crore
Infosys Ltd.'s founder, Narayana Murthy, has gifted his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, shares worth over Rs 240 crore.
This gift translates to Ekagrah Rohan Murty holding 15,00,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04% stake, in Infosys, according to an exchange filing.
As a result of this gift, Narayana Murthy's ownership of Infosys decreased from 0.40% to 0.36%. The transaction was conducted "off-market", according to the filing.
In November 2023, Rohan Murthy, the son of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, along with his wife Aparna Krishnan, announced the birth of their son.
The new addition marks the third grandchild for the Murty family. Additionally, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty have two granddaughters, born to their daughter Akshata Murty and son-in-law Rishi Sunak—the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
On March 14, Sudha Murty was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. The oath-taking ceremony took place in the presence of her husband.
The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in his chamber at the Parliament House. Following the ceremony, Dhankhar congratulated Murty and her husband on this occasion.
Shares of Infosys was trading 0.77% lower at Rs 1,621.35 apiece, compared to a 0.39% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:46 p.m.