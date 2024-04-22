'Nano Urea Plus' Fertiliser Production To Begin This Week: IFFCO

Cooperative major IFFCO on Monday said it will begin production of the 'Nano Urea Plus' fertiliser this week and its commercial sale from May 1. Nano Urea Plus is a new version of nano urea meant for meeting crop nitrogen requirements at critical growth phases. Currently, IFFCO offers 'Nano Urea' with 1-5% weight by weight nitrogen content. However, the Nano Urea Plus fertiliser has 16 per cent nitrogen content weight by weight.