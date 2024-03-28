Muthoot Microfin Raises $75 Million Via ECB

"Muthoot Microfin has announced a syndicated social term loan of $75 million in the form of an ECB (External Commercial Borrowing)," it said, adding that the funds raised will be utilised for on-lending and financing of eligible social loans.

The loan has been tied up for a 3-year and 3-month tenor and benchmarked to a 3-month Term SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) with a margin of 2.85%, which will be serviced at a quarterly frequency.