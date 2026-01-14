Musk Offers Free Starlink In Iran As Internet Blackout Persists

Unrest across Iran has sharply intensified over the past week, drawing hundreds of thousands to the streets who are calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Activist groups have warned that thousands of people may have been killed in more than two weeks of violent unrest.

While Starlink receivers are prohibited in Iran, many have been smuggled across the nation’s borders despite the risk, Ahmadian said, estimating in a phone interview that there are more than 50,000 units available in the country.

The Iranian military has been working to jam Starlink and is hunting down users, according to Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights at Miaan Group, a human rights advocacy organization. The Iranian state-run IRIB News reported on Tuesday that authorities had seized “a large consignment of electronic equipment used for espionage and sabotage,” including what appeared in footage to be Starlink receivers.

Rashidi also confirmed the free access of Starlink services in Iran.

According to NetBlocks, a group that monitors online connectivity, a nationwide internet shutdown in Iran has persisted for five days, cutting off millions from online services.