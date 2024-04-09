MSCI India Index Rejig: These 18 Stocks May See $2.7 Billion Inflows, Says JM Financial

Sundaram Finance Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd.—the operator of Policybazaar, Dixon Technologies Ltd., and The Phoenix Mills Ltd. might be among the 18 stocks to be included, according to JM Financials.

Nykaa, ACC Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. could also see an inclusion in the index.

Whereas, One 97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, could face exclusion from the index.

"Based on the current price, we expect inclusions and exclusions. However, the list is subject to change depending on the stock price prevailing during the cut-off period," the note said.