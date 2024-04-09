NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMSCI India Index Rejig: These 18 Stocks May See $2.7 Billion Inflows, Says JM Financial
ADVERTISEMENT

MSCI India Index Rejig: These 18 Stocks May See $2.7 Billion Inflows, Says JM Financial

The rejig may attract about $2.7 billion inflows as Canara Bank, Voltas, Oil India, Nykaa, Policybazaar are likely to be among the 18 stocks to be included in the index. JM Financial said.

09 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Envato)</p></div>
(Source: Envato)

Canara Bank Ltd., Voltas Ltd., and Oil India Ltd. are among the 18 stocks slated to be added to the MSCI's India Index during the rebalancing announcement scheduled for after market hours on May 14, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The brokerage expects that these changes will result in an inflow of approximately $2.7 billion into the index. The price cut-off date for rebalancing is the last 10 business days of April, the brokerage said in its April 8 note.

ALSO READ

MSCI February Review: Here's What Changed For India Stocks

Opinion
MSCI February Review: Here's What Changed For India Stocks
Read More

Sundaram Finance Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd.—the operator of Policybazaar, Dixon Technologies Ltd., and The Phoenix Mills Ltd. might be among the 18 stocks to be included, according to JM Financials.

Nykaa, ACC Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. could also see an inclusion in the index.

Whereas, One 97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, could face exclusion from the index.

"Based on the current price, we expect inclusions and exclusions. However, the list is subject to change depending on the stock price prevailing during the cut-off period,"  the note said.

ALSO READ

NSE Rejig: Shriram Finance, M&M To Drive $350 Million Inflows Into Nifty50

Opinion
NSE Rejig: Shriram Finance, M&M To Drive $350 Million Inflows Into Nifty50
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT