Motilal Oswal Appoints Prateek Agrawal To Lead Asset Management Arm

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has appointed Prateek Agrawal as managing director and chief executive officer of subsidiary Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Agrawal will take charge on April 26, subject to necessary approvals.

The current MD and CEO, Navin Agarwal, will go back to his group role. He has led the Mumbai-based fund house since July 2020.

Prateek Agrawal, who joined Motilal Oswal AMC in October 2022, has close to 30 years of experience in the asset management business and has demonstrated leadership and strategic acumen, said a company statement on Wednesday.

Akhil Chaturvedi has been elevated to executive director of the AMC, while Niket Shah has been appointed chief investment officer of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.