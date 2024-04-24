Motilal Oswal Appoints Prateek Agrawal To Lead Asset Management Arm
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has appointed Prateek Agrawal as managing director and chief executive officer of subsidiary Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Agrawal will take charge on April 26, subject to necessary approvals.
The current MD and CEO, Navin Agarwal, will go back to his group role. He has led the Mumbai-based fund house since July 2020.
Prateek Agrawal, who joined Motilal Oswal AMC in October 2022, has close to 30 years of experience in the asset management business and has demonstrated leadership and strategic acumen, said a company statement on Wednesday.
Akhil Chaturvedi has been elevated to executive director of the AMC, while Niket Shah has been appointed chief investment officer of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.
Chaturvedi, currently chief business officer, has been part of the company for over 11 years and has been leading the entire sales and operations functions. He has 25 years of experience in multiple functional roles, including sales, distribution, client advisory and business development across leading asset management companies, the statement said.
Shah has been a fund manager, notably overseeing the Motilal Oswal Flexicap Fund and Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, with assets under management exceeding Rs 18,000 crore.
"Promoting Prateek as MD and CEO reinforces our commitment to internal capabilities and a culture of growth and excellence," said Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal. “The elevation of Akhil and Niket underscores their proven track record and dedication, solidifying their invaluable leadership roles within our organisation.”