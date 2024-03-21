M&M, Adani Total Energies Sign MoU To Set Up EV Charging Infrastructure

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd. to establish electric-vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

The MoU will entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide access to the charging network for customers, covering discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, according to a statement. Adani Total Energies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Ltd.

After the association, XUV400 customers will be able to access over 1,100 chargers on the Bluesense+ App.

"The collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition," Suresh Manglani, chief executive officer of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said.

He said that such steps would help India meet its climate action goals and also reduce carbon emissions.

"In line with our commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, we are actively on-boarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles," Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at M&M, said.