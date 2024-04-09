Maruti Suzuki Raises Production Capacity By 1 Lakh Units At Manesar Plant

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has increased the production capacity of its Manesar facility by one lakh units amid record sales in the world's third-largest automotive market, after the country's largest carmaker by volume commissioned a new assembly line capable of manufacturing one lakh cars per annum. That increases the total installed capacity of the facility to nine lakh units per year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

"We aim to nearly double our capacity to four lakh vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years, and this capacity addition of 1 lakh vehicles per year is a step towards this goal," Hisashi Takeuchi, chief executive officer at Maruti Suzuki, said in the statement. "It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum."

Maruti Suzuki currently manufactures the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, DZire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio cars at the Manesar facility.