MAIT Rejects Claims Of Mandatory Source Code Sharing, Backs MeitY's Framework

Industry body MAIT has rejected reports suggesting that smartphone and electronics manufacturers would be forced to share proprietary source code with Indian authorities, calling such claims “incorrect and misleading”.

In a statement, the industry association said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not mandated compulsory source code disclosure, clarifying that the Office Memorandum issued on June 18, 2025, supersedes earlier drafts, interpretations, and informal discussions on the issue.

MAIT said the June 18 memorandum provides clear and unambiguous guidance, aligned with global industry practices, and addresses concerns around cybersecurity testing without compromising intellectual property rights.

The association also clarified that internal documents cited in recent media reports were meant only for member-level deliberations and should not be construed as advocacy for mandatory source code sharing or regulatory enforcement.

Backing MeitY’s amendments to the Indian Telecommunication Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR), MAIT said the revised framework strikes a balance between national security assurance and protection of proprietary technologies, a concern that has been repeatedly raised by global electronics manufacturers operating in India.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of India’s cybersecurity regulations following international reports suggesting that device makers could be compelled to disclose sensitive source code.