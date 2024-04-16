Mahindra Launches Nine-Seater Bolero Neo+ SUV For Fleet And Family

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched a larger variant of its most popular sports utility vehicle to cater to the family and fleet alike.

The Bolero Neo+ is a nine-seater SUV powered by M&M’s workhorse 2.2-litre diesel engine, but this time equipped with micro-hybrid technology to improve fuel efficiency, according to a company statement on Tuesday. The vehicle is being offered in two variants—P4 and P10—at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh, ex-showroom India.

“The Bolero has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer for M&M’s automotive business, said in the statement on Tuesday.

“With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience of the family and fleet owner alike.”