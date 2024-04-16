Mahindra Launches Nine-Seater Bolero Neo+ SUV For Fleet And Family
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+, powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with micro-hybrid technology, is being offered in two variants at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh, ex-showroom India.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched a larger variant of its most popular sports utility vehicle to cater to the family and fleet alike.
The Bolero Neo+ is a nine-seater SUV powered by M&M’s workhorse 2.2-litre diesel engine, but this time equipped with micro-hybrid technology to improve fuel efficiency, according to a company statement on Tuesday. The vehicle is being offered in two variants—P4 and P10—at a starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh, ex-showroom India.
“The Bolero has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer for M&M’s automotive business, said in the statement on Tuesday.
“With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience of the family and fleet owner alike.”
What's It Like On The Outside?
The Bolero Neo+ is built on a body-on-ladder construction with high-strength steel cladding the chassis. The SUV rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and sports signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers and side body cladding.
Safety features—including anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats and engine immobiliser—are standard fitment.
What About The Inside?
The SUV allows for easy ingress and egress from the third row of seats. The nine seats are arranged in a 2-3-4 pattern, maximising both passenger and cargo space. The nine-inch touchscreen infosystem is equipped with Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity. The vehicle also has front and rear power windows, armrests, and generous boot space.
First launched in 2000, the Bolero has been a consistent bestseller for Mahindra. In March, its sales rose 8.39% year-on-year to 10,347 units as against 9,546 units a year ago. On a sequential basis, Mahindra sold 234 more units of the Bolero. The SUV has a waiting period of anywhere between two-eight weeks, depending on the variant.