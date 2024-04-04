Mahindra And Mahindra Shares End Above Rs 2,000 For First Time
It reached a record of Rs 2,015 apiece, after gaining 1.3%. The stock closed at Rs 2,002 apiece after reaching the all-time high.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. crossed Rs 2,000 per share for the first time on Thursday.
This is the second consecutive session when the stock has hit the Rs 2,000 mark, as it reached Rs 2,003.95 intraday on Wednesday.
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, recalled the days when the share price of the auto major had fallen to Rs 500 in 2019—in a social media post on X (previously known as Twitter).
"I vividly recall that at our annual leadership conference (M10) held in Mumbai, the then CFO had issued a clarion call for our stock to be '2000 by 2022'," he said.
He also mentioned that though they surpassed their deadline by two years, they feel incredible to finally achieve this milestone.
In December 2019, when the share price had fallen to around â¹500, I vividly recall that at our annual leadership conference (M10) held in Mumbai, the then CFO had issued a clarion call for our stock to be â2000 by 2022â— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2024
Little did we know, of course, that a global pandemicâ¦ pic.twitter.com/TnCSAsShA2
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra closed 0.66% higher at Rs 2,002.45 apiece, as compared with a 0.47% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.