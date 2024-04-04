Mahindra And Mahindra Shares End Above Rs 2,000 For First Time

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. crossed Rs 2,000 per share for the first time on Thursday.

It reached a record of Rs 2,015 apiece, after gaining 1.3%. The stock closed at Rs 2,002 apiece after reaching the all-time high.

This is the second consecutive session when the stock has hit the Rs 2,000 mark, as it reached Rs 2,003.95 intraday on Wednesday.