LTIMindtree Q4 Review: Near-Term Growth Outlook Remains Weak, Says Brokerages

With LTIMindtree Ltd.'s consistent slowdown in growth and decline in margins, brokerages continue to see downside risk to earnings. The forward-looking indicators on revenue look weak, with no margin recovery in sight.

While the valuations are now more moderate than in the past, unless growth picks up in earnest, HSBC Global Research does not expect strong positive momentum for the stock price.

The management indicated a return to the growth path from April, and its commentary is in line with its large-cap peers, but LTIMindtree still has to demonstrate growth benefits from the expansion of teams across its strong verticals, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The stock has underperformed year-to-date, but a material uptick in growth in the current financial year compared with the previous fiscal requires superior execution, and margins may have more headwinds than tailwinds, Morgan Stanley said in a note.