Life Insurers' Revenue Rises 48% In February, LIC's Growth Outshines Peers

India's life insurers saw a strong rise in revenue growth in February, as compared with the previous year.

The industry's new business premium rose 48% to Rs 33,913 crore in February, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. However, there was only a 9% increase in the total number of policies sold.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—which is to bring the single lump-sum premium at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 26% higher than February last year. And the retail-weighted received premium was 18% higher than last year.

Life Insurance Corp. reported the maximum year-on-year growth in new business premiums in February while SBI Life Insurance Co. reported the highest revenue among private listed players.