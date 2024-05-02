Manian Exits: Kotak Bank's Loss Is Federal Bank's Gain

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. shares cracked 2.6% on the exchanges at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, as KVS Manian resigned from his role as joint managing director on Tuesday. Manian, who also served as a whole-time director on the bank's board, was relieved of his duties immediately, according to the resignation letter disclosed on the exchanges.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the services of Kotak Mahindra Bank for pursuing other opportunities in financial services, that I am exploring. Consequently, I would also step down from the Board of the bank," he said in the letter.

NDTV Profit had previously reported that Manian was being tapped for the managing director and chief executive officer role at Federal Bank. Though he is yet to accept the offer. Following the resignation, Federal Bank stock has seen an up-move on the bourses. On Thursday at 12:30 p.m., Federal Bank shares were up 1.5%.

Manian's exit from Kotak Mahindra Bank came as a surprise to most, as the bank had elevated him to joint managing director status only in February. He was previously a top contender for the managing director and chief executive officer roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank, after Founder and Chief Executive Officer Uday Kotak stepped down in September 2023.