Kotak Bank Promoter Firm Donated Rs 60 Crore To BJP Via Electoral Bonds

Infina Finance, one of the promoter group entities of Kotak Mahindra Bank — currently facing RBI action, had donated electoral bonds worth Rs 60 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Infina Finance, owned by the Kotak family, is listed as one of the promoter group entities of Kotak Mahindra Bank. However, it does not own any shares in the private sector lender, which has been barred by the RBI from issuing fresh credit cards.