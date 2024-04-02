JSW Energy To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore Through QIP

The board of JSW Energy Ltd. has approved a fundraise of Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement.

The company will issue equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each in one or multiple tranches to eligible investors, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.

The board has also authorised the Finance Committee of the board to take the necessary decisions for the fundraise.

The company's step-down unit, JSW Renewable Energy, on March 26 signed a pact with Reliance Power Ltd. to acquire a 45 MW wind power project in Vashpet, Maharashtra, for Rs 132 crore. The deal is likely to be completed by May 21.

Shares of JSW Energy closed 4.07% higher at Rs 542.20 apiece, as compared with a 0.04% decline in the Nifty 50.