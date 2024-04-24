JPMorgan Rehires India ECM Head Abhinav Bharti in Management To and Fro

ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s India head of equity capital markets, Abhinav Bharti, has returned to the bank after initially handing in his notice in March with plans to join another lender.
Bharti, who was on gardening leave, agreed to rejoin JPMorgan after his intended replacement, Arvind Vashistha, decided to stay at Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.
A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed that Bharti is the bank’s ECM head for India. Bharti didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Bharti started working for JPMorgan as an associate in Mumbai in 2010, his profile on LinkedIn shows. He became managing director and head of India ECM two years ago.
JPMorgan rose four places on Bloomberg’s India Equity Offerings league table to second position last year, behind Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.