Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Kaynes, Syrma, Highlights India EMS As 'Sunrise Sector'

The government plans to raise electronic production in the country threefold to $300 billion including export growth of $120 billion by FY26e, by focusing on indigenisation, according to Jefferies.

That compares with $100 billion in production including $25 billion in export in FY23.

This ambitious target was set as the labour costs in India are approximately one-fifth of those in China and imports of electronics constitute 14% of the total imports in the nine months ended December 2023, the brokerage said.

Given the ambitious target and the importance of electronic manufacturing services as 'sunrise sector' to the economy, Jefferies has initiated coverage on two key EMS companies.

The brokerage has set 'buy' on Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. and 'hold' on Kaynes Technology Ltd.