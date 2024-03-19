JBM Auto Bags Order Worth Rs 7,500 Crore For 1,390 Electric Buses

The order will be completed within 12-18 months, JBM Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"JBM Ecolife Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has been declared as 'L1' and awarded the tender as a bus operator for procurement, supply, operation and maintenance of 1,390 electric buses and development of allied electric and civil infrastructure on gross cost contracting under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme," the company said.