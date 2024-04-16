Apple iPhone's Indian Exports Almost Doubles To $12.1 Billion In FY24, Says Trade Vision

Apple's iPhone exports from India almost doubled to $12.1 billion in 2023-24 from $6.27 billion in the preceding fiscal, trade intelligence platform The Trade Vision said on Tuesday. The total smartphone exports from India surged to $16.5 billion in 2023-24, up from $12 billion in the preceding year.

This surge underscores the broader impact of Apple's presence on the industry, driving growth and innovation in the Indian manufacturing ecosystem, the company stated.

