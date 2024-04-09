Inox Wind Aims To Execute 800 MW In FY25

While the company did not state the current order book status, Jain highlighted that Inox Wind has picked up 2 gigawatt or 2,000 megawatts worth of orders in the last six months.

As of Q3 FY24, the company's net order book stood at 2,575 megawatts. According to the blended per megawatt revenue rate of Rs 6 crore stated by Jain, the 2,575 megawatt order book has a revenue potential of approximately Rs 15,450 crore.