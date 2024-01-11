Infosys, TCS, HDFC AMC Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Information technology companies Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will kickstart the earnings season for the third quarter on Jan. 11.

Infosys is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 6,161.6 crore and revenue of Rs 38,695.2 crore for the quarter-ended December, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report a net profit of Rs 11,498 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 60,108.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.

HDFC Asset Management Co. will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Thursday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 460.2 crore for the third quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: