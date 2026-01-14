Infosys Employee Alleges Years of Harassment, Seeks Justice On Social Media

An individual identifying as Rajamani, claiming to be an Infosys employee, has alleged prolonged harassment and isolation in a post on social media platform X, saying the ordeal has lasted for over two years following a personal conflict at the workplace.

In the post, the employee said they have spent over 13 years at Infosys, contributing to the company’s growth, but were subjected to what they described as a “coordinated network of harassment” allegedly led by their appraiser along with certain colleagues. According to the post, the issue began after a personal conflict involving the appraiser and a few coworkers, following which the employee claims a group was formed to systematically target them.