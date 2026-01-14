Infosys Employee Alleges Years of Harassment, Seeks Justice On Social Media
According to the post, the issue began after a personal conflict involving the appraiser and a few coworkers, following which the employee claims a group was formed to systematically target them.
An individual identifying as Rajamani, claiming to be an Infosys employee, has alleged prolonged harassment and isolation in a post on social media platform X, saying the ordeal has lasted for over two years following a personal conflict at the workplace.
In the post, the employee said they have spent over 13 years at Infosys, contributing to the company’s growth, but were subjected to what they described as a “coordinated network of harassment” allegedly led by their appraiser along with certain colleagues. According to the post, the issue began after a personal conflict involving the appraiser and a few coworkers, following which the employee claims a group was formed to systematically target them.
Seeking justice and freedom from network of Harassment— Rajamani (@RajsuryaRaja) October 28, 2025
For over 13 years, I have dedicated myself to Infosys, contributing my skills and efforts to the companyâs success. However, for the past two years, I have endured relentless harassment and isolation orchestrated by myâ¦
The employee alleged that the network monitors movements, stalks them, and orchestrates incidents to humiliate and intimidate, both at the workplace and in personal life. The post further claims that this alleged harassment spans multiple cities and involves individuals both within and outside the organisation.
Despite raising complaints with senior management and discussing the matter internally, the employee said no action was taken, leaving them isolated and without resolution. The post alleges loss of privacy, autonomy and dignity, with the employee stating they were treated “like a prisoner or slave” and that their basic civil rights were violated.
Calling the situation more than just workplace harassment, the employee described it as an organised and unethical effort to control and humiliate them, creating what they termed a “suffocating environment”. The post appeals for external intervention to end the alleged injustice and hold those responsible accountable, stating that no one should face such treatment in a democratic country.
Infosys did not respond to queries regarding the allegations at the time of publishing.