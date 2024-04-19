IndiGo To Launch Electric Air Taxis In Early 2026 With US Partner

Initially, Archer Aviation will be focusing on Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. With its flight, the duration will be around 7 minutes from Connaught Place in Delhi to Gurugram and the cost could be Rs 2,000 to 3,000. In a car, for the 27-kilometre distance, it would take around 90 minutes and the cost would be about Rs 1,500, according to Goldstein.