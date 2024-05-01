IndiGo Gets Tax Demand Related To Input Tax Credit

IndiGo has received a tax demand following the rejection of an input tax credit that was availed by the company in 2018-19. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has received a 'demand of Rs 31,240, including tax of Rs 21,240 and penalty of Rs 10,000 for the FY 2018-19'.

The demand has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the tax department in Hyderabad.