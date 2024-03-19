India's Weightage In Global Indices Can Expand Further, Says Macquarie Capital's Aditya Suresh

But since you are the strategy head and you have to bake all of this in and give a year-end target, what is it that your note would highlight when you are sending it out, if you had to send out the note today to your global clients?

Okay, what is to your mind now therefore, what is the roadway from here till the end of December for Indian markets? I know a clutch of global elections, there is this whole set of policy decisions from the central banks which will have an impact too.

Aditya Suresh: We did do that a couple of weeks back, but the main message was that in terms of the top down, we actually struggle a lot to defend empirically and kind of fundamentally why India is trading, where it is trading.

So when you think about fundamentals, if you can break down this kind of multiple as three parts, in simplistic terms, it is EPS growth, ROE and cost of capital. Whilst it is true to say maybe 12 months back, maybe four months back, we had a very large EPS growth premium compared to emerging markets, what you'll notice in the broader backdrop is that after fairly sharp cuts in terms of emerging market expectations whether it be Korea, China, all these markets, we need to put EPS growth to the expectations, emerging markets about 15%, India about 15%, so that relative growth premium in itself is not really a support factor.

What is the support factor—simply that India can see estimates being revised upward, and there's more visibility and quality of earnings, but growth premium itself is barely in line. So it actually is going to work against multiple if it is purely on that factor.

Similarly, return and equity as a factor is barely in line. So our 300 basis points kind of premium to emerging markets is not really explained why our premium multiple is now close to about three standard deviation above normal.

So I think the crux of the story remains about liquidity dynamics and we started off with foreign liquidity, and that so far this year has been a mild negative factor. But then domestic liquidity continues to be surprisingly positive and so to that extent, for us where we are is really a function of the liquidity conditions here in the marketplace and where we end up by in say 12 months to 18 months, for me, it is going to be a function of what's happening to domestic liquidity. If domestic liquidity can sustain at this kind of $2.2-2.3 billion kind of natural inflow, which we're seeing, clearly that support we have from markets but whether it be the SEBI actions or RBI, etc, if that leads to a tightening of liquidity conditions, that then would point to downside to markets because as I say, purely on fundamentals, EPS growth, return on equity, etc., we are stretched as a market. And that stretch kind of comment is coming on expectations, which are already elevated across all the different sectors that we're looking at.

