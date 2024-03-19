India's New EV Policy Presents At Least $2.1-Billion Localisation Opportunity

India’s new EV policy presents an at least $2.1-billion localisation opportunity for domestic component makers, bolstering the electric mobility ecosystem in the world’s third largest automobile market.

“The (new) EV policy indicates a wish fulfilment for ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) in terms of localisation. Volumes up means localisation is also up,” Ravi Bhatia, president and director at Jato Dynamics—a Mumbai-based automotive research firm—told NDTV Profit, even as he delved into the math of local sourcing.

Global electric carmakers, which invest at least $500 million (about Rs 4,150 crore) to set up local manufacturing operations, will enjoy a reduced customs duty of 15% on imports of their electric cars for the first five years, as against 70-100% at present, according to a gazette notification on March 15. The minimum CIF (cost, insurance and freight) of the electric car must not exceed $35,000 (about Rs 29 lakh). A carmaker can import 8,000 such electric cars annually.

And while the facility has to go onstream in three years, it has to achieve 25% localisation over the same time and 50% by year five.

“The market will respond to 24,000 electric cars coming in immediately, from the likes of Tesla, Byd and VinFast,” Bhatia said. “Add to that the contribution of luxury carmakers, and we are talking about 40,000 electric cars imported annually, each costing less than $35,000.”

These cars on day one will be completely built-up units (CBU), Bhatia said. The companies will then start localising them at the rate of 10% every year—semi knocked-down (SKD) to completely knocked down (CKD). “If they could fully make cars at the outset, what would be the need for the policy in the first place?”

Back of the envelope calculations show that 50% localisation of 40,000 cars, costing $35,000 each in the fifth year, translates to $700 million in domestic accruals, Bhatia said. Over a five-year period, the amount inflates to $2.1 billion—accounting for a 10% increase in localisation every year.

“Achieving 25% localisation shouldn’t be a problem. Getting to 50% in five years can be a little tricky,” Bhatia told NDTV Profit over a telephonic interview.

The components that will get localised first are those common with fossil-fueled cars—car seats, glass panels, infotainment systems, etc. Semiconductors and battery packs are next as several plans are afoot to wean India’s EV industry away from Chinese imports, followed by electronic control units (ECUs) and some charging infrastructure.

It’s the electric powertrains and motors that will get domesticated last.