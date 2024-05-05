India's Food Safety Authority Refutes Claims Of Pesticide Overuse in Spices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India refutes media reports suggesting it permits higher levels of pesticide residue in herbs and spices.

The reports, claiming FSSAI allows 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices, are "false and malicious", the apex regulatory body said.

It is clarified that India actually has very stringent standards for maximum residue limits compared to other countries, and these limits are determined based on the risk assessment of each food commodity, it said, adding "FSSAI's standards are in line with global standards set by Codex."

Codex is a set of international food standards published by the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organisation.

Pesticides in India are regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare through the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee established under the Insecticide Act of 1968. The CIB & RC oversee the registration, import, transport, storage, and banning of pesticides in the country. The FSSAI's scientific panel on pesticides residues examines data from the CIB & RC to recommend MRLs after conducting thorough risk assessments. "Different pesticides have varying MRLs depending on the food commodity they are used on, with specific limits set based on the dietary habits and health concerns of the Indian population," FSSAI said.

While Codex has adopted a list of registered pesticides globally, India has its own list of registered pesticides managed by the CIB & RC. Total pesticides registered by CIB & RC in India are more than 295 out of which 139 pesticides are registered for use in spices. Codex has adopted total 243 pesticides out of which 75 pesticides are applicable for spices.

Any pesticides not registered by the CIB & RC are subjected to a default MRL of 0.1 mg/kg which is applicable only for spices. This decision was made after considering the Codex Alimentarius Commission's adoption of MRLs that ranges from 0.1 to 80 mg/kg for spices worldwide from 2021-23.

Different crops may have varying MRLs for the same pesticide, said FSSAI. For example, the use of monocrotophos is allowed on many crops with different MRLs, such as 0.03 mg/kg for rice, 0.2 mg/kg for citrus fruits, and 0.2mg/kg for chilli, showing the tailored approach to risk assessment.

The MRLs fixed by Codex for myclobutanil used for chilli is 20 mg/kg whereas limit set by FSSAI is 2mg/kg. Spiromesifen, which is utilised for chilli, has a codex limit of 5 mg/kg and an FSSAI limit of 1 mg/kg.

Similarly, the codex permits metalaxyl and metalaxyl-M, used for black pepper, at a limit of 2 mg/kg while the limit set by FSSAI is 0.5 mg/kg.

"The MRLs are dynamic in nature and regularly revised based on the scientific data," according to FSSAI.

The Pesticide Action Network India, an environment and health advocacy group, had earlier urged the FSSAI to “rescind” its order which increased the MRLs of certain pesticides in spices and culinary herbs from 0.01mg per kg to 0.1mg per kg, stating it as “shocking” and “unsubstantiated”.

"Higher MRLs will mean higher and faster impact on the health of individuals due to residues,” the NGO said in a letter to the FSSAI on April 22.