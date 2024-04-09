Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9% In March

The Indian pharmaceuticals market continued to report healthy performance with a 9.5% year-on-year jump in sales in March. The led by growth across cardiac, anti-Infectives, gastro-intestinal, anti-diabetic, dermatology, and central-nervous-system therapies, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd. In terms of growth drivers, price and new launches drove the overall IPM performance, while the volume growth remained muted.

The market had grown 9% and 9.5% in February and January respectively.

In financial year 2024, the IPM delivered an overall year-on-year growth of 6.5% in comparison to 9.9% in fiscal 2023, according to Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt., which expects the growth to be at 8–9% in fiscal 2025.