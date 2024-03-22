Jindal Steel Takes On Operations at Venezuela’s Largest Iron-Ore Mill

Ferrominera has an annual installed capacity of 25,000 tons of iron ore and proven reserves of 4.2 million tons. Its plants have been running below capacity after years of lack of investment and a power crisis that in 2009 forced the company to cut production to save energy. The company’s output has fallen over the years, from 15.6 million metric tons in 2001 to 5.7 million tons in 2017, according to the latest figures by the Venezuela Iron and Steel Institute.