Apple Needs To Produce In India To Be Competitive, Says CEO Cook

Apple Inc. chief executive Tim Cook said that the company is producing in India with a practical view and sees enormous opportunity in the country. In terms of the operational or supply-chain side, he underscored that one needs to produce in India to be competitive from a pragmatic point of view.

The iPhone maker's chief said he is "very pleased" with the strong double-digit growth in India where the tech giant reported a record revenue in the March quarter.

"We did grow strong double-digit. And so, we were very, very pleased with that. It was a new March quarter revenue record for us," the chief executive officer said in a conference call after reporting Apple's quarterly earnings on Thursday. "I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it's a major focus for us."

Apple is expanding its channels and working on the developer ecosystem as well, Cook said. "And we've been very pleased that there is a rapidly growing base of developers there."

The California-based company is working on the entire ecosystem in India, from developer to the market to operations, Cook said. "I could not be more excited and enthusiastic about it."