India Hauls Record $557 Million In Illicit Cash Before Elections

(Bloomberg) -- The Election Commission of India confiscated a record 46.5 billion rupees ($557 million) of illicit money and goods in the run up to voting, more than its haul over the whole of the 2019 elections. The commission has vowed to crack down on black money used to bribe voters in the world’s biggest election, which kicks off on Friday. It’s set up police checkpoints across the country, searching cars for illicit cash, liquor, drugs and other goods.