India GDP Preview: Economists Expect Resilient Economy To Grow 6.6% In Q3, 7% In FY24

Agriculture growth is expected at 2.1% in Q3 FY24, according to Jahnavi Prabhakar, economist at Bank of Baroda. This will be a tad slower growth than was initially anticipated after the first advance estimates for kharif crops. However, for the next quarter, some recovery is expected given the robust rabi acreage.

The industrial sector will register some moderation with 8% growth in Q3 FY24, compared with a growth of 13.2% in Q2, according to estimates by the Bank of Baroda. Mining and manufacturing growth will register growth of 6% and 8.6% in Q3 FY24, respectively. This is attributable to a higher base effect. This deceleration is despite the softness in commodity prices along with improved corporate earnings. The construction sector is expected to grow at a strong pace on the back of improvements in steel and cement output. This is further supported by a steady demand push led by residential housing and a sustained thrust on government capex.

For services, a delayed festive surge and the World Cup event have brought about a broad-based improvement in Q3 at 6.7%, compared to 5.8% in Q2, according to estimates by the Bank of Baroda. This, in turn, is expected to boost the hospitality sector. Robust credit growth will push financial sector growth higher.