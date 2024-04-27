ICICI Bank Approves Raising Up To 25,000 Crore Via Domestic Bonds

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsICICI Bank Approves Raising Up To 25,000 Crore Via Domestic Bonds
The board also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law.

27 Apr 2024, 04:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of ICICI Bank Ltd. at its corporate office building in BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Signage of ICICI Bank Ltd. at its corporate office building in BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s board has approved raising funds through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures, in domestic markets, up to a total limit of Rs 25,000 crore via private placement, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Furthermore, the board approved the issuance of bonds, notes, and offshore certificates of deposit in overseas markets, with a limit of up to $1.50 billion, for a period of one year from the date of the board's resolution.

Furthermore, the board also authorised the buyback of debt securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law, the filing added.

ICICI Bank has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2024, with a face value of Rs 2, subject to necessary approvals. The company made this announcement through an exchange filing on Saturday.

This dividend on equity shares will be paid or dispatched after approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank, it said. The company paid Rs 9 as a final dividend in August 2023.

