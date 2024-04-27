ICICI Bank Approves Raising Up To 25,000 Crore Via Domestic Bonds

ICICI Bank Ltd.'s board has approved raising funds through the issuance of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures, in domestic markets, up to a total limit of Rs 25,000 crore via private placement, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Furthermore, the board approved the issuance of bonds, notes, and offshore certificates of deposit in overseas markets, with a limit of up to $1.50 billion, for a period of one year from the date of the board's resolution.

Furthermore, the board also authorised the buyback of debt securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law, the filing added.