ICICI Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share
ICICI Bank reported a 17% on year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 10,707 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal 2024, according to regulatory filing on Saturday.
ICICI Bank Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2024, with a face value of Rs 2, subject to necessary approvals. The company made this announcement through an exchange filing on Saturday.
This dividend on equity shares will be paid or dispatched after approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank, it said. The company paid Rs 9 as final dividend in August, 2023
ICICI Bank reported a 17% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 10,707 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2024, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday. The rise in the bottom line was due to a 55% fall in provisions and contingencies. According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, the net profit was estimated at Rs 10,489.09 crore.
On a sequential basis, the private lender's net profit rose 4.2%. The lender's net interest income, or core income, grew 8% year over year to Rs 19,093 crore.
ICICI Bank Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone)
Net profit up 17% to Rs 10,707 crore (YoY).
Net interest income up 8% to Rs 19,093 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.16% vs 2.30% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.42% vs 0.44% (QoQ).