ICICI Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share

ICICI Bank Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2024, with a face value of Rs 2, subject to necessary approvals. The company made this announcement through an exchange filing on Saturday.

This dividend on equity shares will be paid or dispatched after approval by the shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank, it said. The company paid Rs 9 as final dividend in August, 2023