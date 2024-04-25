HUL Repositions Health Drinks After Government Crackdown On Nutritional Claims

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has repositioned its 'Health Food Drinks' category to 'Functional Nutrition Drinks' amid a government crackdown on packaged goods companies making false claims on their packs about being 'healthy' when many of them actually contain excess amounts of sugar. The consumer giant said in its investor presentation that it is dialing up benefits and nutrition science on the pack. This will ensure that consumers can make informed choices about their food and beverage consumption.

The owner of brands Horlicks and Boost is not seeing any impact on sales in light of the allegations on social media that has resulted in increased scrutiny for high sugar levels in the so-called health food and drinks.

In the March quarter, Horlicks and Boost delivered high single-digit growth, driven by a healthy mix of pricing and volume growth. HUL also witnessed market share gains in value and volume in the functional nutrition category. Horlicks boasts a turnover exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, while Boost is poised to join the Rs 1,000-crore club, its investor presentation showed.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry directed e-commerce platforms on April 10 to remove all drinks like Bournvita, Horlicks, Protinex from the category of health drink, saying there is no such thing as ‘health drink’ defined under the country’s food and safety standards laws.

Manufacturers of these brands do not market their products as 'healthy' products on their packaging. However, in case their advertisement portrays their products as ‘healthy’, they will be required to withdraw them. HUL's decision comes as a response to regulatory changes.