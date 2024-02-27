Hindustan Zinc Incorporates Unit To Mine Critical Minerals

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has incorporated a new subsidiary to explore, discover, develop and tap critical mineral resources as India embarks on a major push to hunt for new deposits and reduce import dependence.

Hindmetal Exploration Services Pvt., the wholly-owned subsidiary, has been incorporated in Rajasthan with an authorised share capital of Rs 1 lakh, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The unit will be in business to explore, discover, develop and tap all types of mineral resources, including strategic minerals, deep-seated minerals and offshore minerals. It will also participate in the auctioning of mining blocks containing critical minerals, the company said.

Deep-seated minerals are those located deep within the earth's crust and are more difficult to extract. Gold, copper and diamonds are some such minerals.

Vedanta Ltd., owned by Hindustan Zinc, currently mines zinc and silver.