Haworth Inc Targets Double Digit Growth In 2024: President And CEO

The proposed facility near Chennai would serve as a hub for producing products of Haworth thereby reducing dependency on imports. The new factory would allow the company to meet its export demand.

"With the expansion of Grade A spaces across India, we are expecting double-digit sales growth this year in the region. With continuing focus on traditional MNC businesses, we expect to increase our business in India and emerging markets. Localisation of key products in India, supply chain optimisation, implementation of new ERP system, onboarding new dealers, market expansion and investment in new showrooms are our strategic imperatives," Bianchi said.