HAL Wins Contract Worth Rs 1,173 Crore From Cochin Shipyard

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Ltd. to supply turbines, auxiliaries and other tools.

The Rs 1,173.42 crore contract includes supplying six sets of LM2500 gas turbines, auxiliaries, spares and other tools for the Indian Navy's next-generation missile vessel project, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The project is expected to be executed between FY26 and FY29.

Shares of HAL closed 1.40% higher at Rs 3,327.25 apiece, as compared with a 0.90% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.