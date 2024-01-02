ADVERTISEMENT
Government Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude Oil
The government announced an elevation in the windfall tax on petroleum crude oil, raising it from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,300 per ton.
India has increased the windfall tax on crude oil while simultaneously reducing the taxes imposed on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, as per an official government notification.The government announced an elevation in the windfall tax on petroleum crude oil, raising it from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,300 per tonne.The government removed the tax of Rs 0.5 per litre on diesel and also removed a Rs 1 per litre windfall tax on aviation fuel.
India has increased the windfall tax on crude oil while simultaneously reducing the taxes imposed on diesel and aviation turbine fuel, as per an official government notification.
The government announced an elevation in the windfall tax on petroleum crude oil, raising it from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,300 per tonne.
The government removed the tax of Rs 0.5 per litre on diesel and also removed a Rs 1 per litre windfall tax on aviation fuel.
Opinion
Railtel To Bajaj Auto: CK Narayan Identifies Top Bets
The new tax rates will take effect on Jan 2., the notification said.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax the supernormal profit of energy companies.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT