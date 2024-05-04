Google Takes Questions Over Ads As US Trial Comes To A Close

The closing arguments come six months after testimony ended last November, in order to give the judge time to review the evidence. The case is the first antitrust trial pitting the federal government against a US technology company in more than two decades. Mehta is expected to issue a decision later this year on whether Google broke the law and his ruling could force the tech giant to change the way it does business, by demanding the separation of Alphabet’s search business from other products, like Android and Chrome.