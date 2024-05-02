NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGodrej Business Split: How Promoters Will Exchange Stake In Properties Business
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Business Split: How Promoters Will Exchange Stake In Properties Business

The Godrej family reached an agreement to divide the group into two on Tuesday.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej, The Trees Residence. (Source: Godrej Properties)</p></div>
Godrej, The Trees Residence. (Source: Godrej Properties)

Members of Adi Godrej's family will increase their stake to own and control 50.35% of Godrej Properties Ltd. by increasing their holding in the flagship Godrej Industries Ltd. and other companies.

Nadir Godrej, Tanya Dubash, Nisaba Godrej, Pirojsha Godrej, Burjis Godrej and Hormazd Godrej will be the acquirers of additional stakes in Godrej Properties, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Acquirers will not directly acquire equity shares of Godrej Properties, pursuant to a family settlement agreement.

Adi Godrej and his immediate family will raise stakes in the real estate company by acquiring shares of Godrej Industries and withdrawing certain members of the Godrej family from their partnership in Anamudi Real Estates LLP. Further, they will acquire a 40% stake in Innovia Multiventures Pvt.

The acquisition is proposed to be completed in four days from the date of intimation and after receiving approval from the necessary regulatory authorities.

On Tuesday, the Godrej family reached an amicable agreement to divide the group into two, a rare occurrence in the increasingly contentious world of family business splits.

Here's how the family settlement transfers in Godrej Industries will lead the acquirers to up their holdings in Godrej Properties:

ALSO READ

Godrej Group — Near-Perfect Example Of Professionalisation

Opinion
Godrej Group — Near-Perfect Example Of Professionalisation
Read More
ALSO READ

Godrej Business Split: Who Owns The Vikhroli Land Parcel Now

Opinion
Godrej Business Split: Who Owns The Vikhroli Land Parcel Now
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT