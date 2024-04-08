Godrej Consumer Sees Q4 Volume Growth In High Single-Digits, Drives Shares To Record

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. shares gained to hit a fresh high on Monday after it expects high single-digit underlying volume growth.

The company expects to deliver underlying volume growth of high single-digit and sales growth of mid-single digit driven largely by currency volatility, according to an exchange filing.

"Ebitda (incl. forex) margin continues to expand year-on-year despite increased media investments. Reported underlying volume growth is expected to be in double-digit," the company said in it filing.

The India organic business continued to deliver strong underlying volume growth with growth being broad-based across both home care and personal care, the filing said.