Genpact Launches First AI Innovation Centre In India

Professional services firm Genpact Ltd. has launched its second artificial intelligence innovation centre globally and its first ever in Gurugram, India, with the aim of becoming an AI-first company.

The NYSE-listed company said the centre will act as a launchpad for applications of AI within Genpact as well as building solutions for its global clients. Genpact launched its inaugural AI Innovation Centre in London last year, and the company said "several more will follow across the world in the coming months."

“The work we do today will transform how work gets done tomorrow,” said Piyush Mehta, CHRO, and Country Manager, India, Genpact. "We believe data, technology, and AI, as well as our talent, are key to driving unparalleled outcomes for our clients.”

The centre will also allow Genpact's 1.25 lakh-strong workforce to take up AI courses. It has also tied up with several bodies, such as the advocacy group NASSCOM, to further develop and present AI use cases in the country.