From Godrej To Daikin: Appliance Makers Pin Hopes On 'Unusually Hot' Summer For Sales Boost

Consumer appliance makers are hopeful that a hotter-than-usual summer will spur sales this season after two disappointing years.

Companies, including Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt., Godrej Appliances Ltd. and BSH Home Appliances Ltd., are targeting a 20–25% rise in sales of refrigerators and air conditioners amid expectations of a strong demand.

Some, however, warn that the industry could face a slump in an election year if consumers postpone big-ticket purchases, such as those for refrigerators and air conditioners.

"We're anticipating a strong summer season this year, led by the northern markets, which were mainly impacted in 2023 due to erratic weather patterns," KJ Jawa, chairperson of Daikin Airconditioning, told NDTV Profit, projecting a year-on-year sales increase of 20%.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the summer months of March through May could be "unusually hot" across most parts of the country.

While El Nino conditions have weakened, they're still prevailing and are expected to continue till May. But unlike last summer, which turned out to be cooler amid unseasonal rain, the El Nino phenomenon this year is associated with a higher number of heatwave days, the Met office said.

On summer-specific sales, Blue Star Managing Director B. Thiagarajan expects a 25% year-on-year rise in the three months through June. For the full year ending March 2025, he expects to sell 13 lakh air-conditioner units.

"We expect to cross (the) 1-million mark this year, which is a jump of 25% from the previous year," Thiagarajan told NDTV Profit. "The volumes may further increase by 30% in 2024–25."

The confidence comes after Blue Star's air-conditioner sales, like Daikin, came in below projections last summer due to the El Nino effect.

While a lot will depend on the weather gods, there could be "some impact" on sales because of the upcoming general election, Thiagarajan said. "We remain watchful as political uncertainty can impact consumer confidence, as seen in the past."